Mataqali Navunibua receives royalty payment after 15-year delay

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has today paid the Mataqali Navunibua of Nayavu, Wainibuka, $150,000.00.

This is an outstanding royalty payment for gravel that was extracted from their land by the Public Works Department back in 2008 and 2009 during the construction of the Kings Highway.

The iTLTB says due to a record error, the royalty payment made at that time was mistakenly allocated to a different Mataqali.

It says this also marks the end of a High Court case filed by the Mataqali in 2019, which was formally settled through a Deed of Settlement in December 2024.



The Board of iTLTB says it remains committed to working with all landowners to ensure fair, transparent, and respectful administration of iTaukei land for the benefit of our people.

