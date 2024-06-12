Matalau discusses impact of drainage funds

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The release of Drainage Board Funds will significantly address flooding and drainage issues across the three Divisions in Fiji.

Central Division Drainage Board Chair Semi Matalau highlights the urgency and necessity of the funds, stating that while the communities served by the Drainage Boards have been eager for the commencement of drainage projects, the delay in funding has restrained their operations.

Despite this, the Drainage Boards have been proactive, undertaking preliminary fieldwork at their own expense

“Our hands are tied by the great demands from the communities we serve, but we have been holding back because funding has not been available yet. We’ve been visiting communities, provinces, and tikinas, discussing with farmers. However, the most vital component for this exercise is funding, which will drive the program forward.”

Matalau encouraged farmers to report their concerns and issues to the respective Drainage Board offices and secretariats.

This approach aims to ensure that the drainage issues are addressed efficiently, benefiting the agricultural sector and enhancing the well-being of communities across Fiji.