Man to front court over alleged fraud

A 38-year-old man has been charged with allegedly dishonestly obtaining more than $27,000.

The accused faces 12 counts of Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception and will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Police say investigations revealed that between August 2021 and November of last year, the accused had allegedly posted several advertisements on Facebook with different mobile numbers for building materials on sale.

After failing to deliver the goods despite receiving payment, eight reports were lodged by victims at the Totogo, Valelevu, and Nausori Police Stations.