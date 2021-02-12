Home

News

Man questioned in relation to Labasa body find

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 16, 2021 11:05 am

A man in his 20’s has been taken in for questioning in relation to the death of a 49-year-old farmer in Qelemumu, Labasa.

The deceased was found motionless outside a home over the weekend.

Police say K-9 capabilities from the Fiji Corrections Services have also been assisting investigators.



This is in addition to K9 Galiva which was deployed to conduct searches around the crime scene.

Investigators are still waiting for the post mortem examination result.

