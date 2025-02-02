Man nabbed with suspected meth at airport

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A 33-year-old Fijian who disembarked from an international flight is in police custody.

Police confirm the man was allegedly found with white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

The man was arrested on Friday morning when Fiji Revenue and Custom Services officers deployed K9 capabilities whereby a search was conducted on the suspect.

The K9 officer gave an indication of alleged illicit substances and a further check was conducted which resulted in the discovery of white crystal substances believed to be methamphetamine.

The seized substances have been sent for analysis.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says the Force is appreciative of joint efforts between border enforcement agencies in curbing drug trafficking.