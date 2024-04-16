Man in custody over alleged stabbing

A man is in custody who allegedly stabbed a person in Suva this morning.

Divisional Police Commander Central, Superintendent of Police Farasiko Matawalu says the victim was allegedly repeatedly harassing the suspect, despite being asked to stop several times.

SP Matawalu says the suspect allegedly grabbed a knife from a nearby shop, and struck the victim causing injuries.

Article continues after advertisement

The suspect is in custody while the victim has been taken to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

Police investigation continues.