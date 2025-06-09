Man dies in tramline incident

Police investigation are underway surrounding an incident that resulted in the death of a man in his late 20s from Vunika in Labasa.

A statement from police highlights that the incident occured along the Vuo tramline this morning.

The statement noted that police have a lead on their findings with a 58 year old locomotive driver and his co-driver taken in for questioning.

Police say that a post mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.