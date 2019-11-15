News
Man dies in road accident
July 10, 2020 4:35 pm
A 49-year-old man from Toko, Tavua has died in a road accident.
The incident occurred before 10.30pm on Wednesday night.
Police say the victim was driving a twin cab along Tavua when he allegedly lost control causing it to tumble and land in a ditch.
He was returning from a funeral in Lautoka and was allegedly drunk at the time of the accident.
The road death toll currently stands at 14 compared to 27 for the same period last year.
