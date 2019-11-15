Man dies in road accident

A 49-year-old man from Toko, Tavua has died in a road accident.

The incident occurred before 10.30pm on Wednesday night.

Police say the victim was driving a twin cab along Tavua when he allegedly lost control causing it to tumble and land in a ditch.

He was returning from a funeral in Lautoka and was allegedly drunk at the time of the accident.

The road death toll currently stands at 14 compared to 27 for the same period last year.