Man dies in Rakiraki fatal accident

[File Photo]

A man passed away after he was involved in an accident yesterday afternoon.

Police say the 64-year-old driver allegedly lost control of his vehicle and went onto the opposite lane resulting in a head-on collision with another vehicle driven by a 35-year-old man.

The man was traveling with his 32-year-old wife.

Article continues after advertisement

The alleged incident took place near Malake in Rakiraki.

According to police, the couple sustained injuries and are admitted at Rakiraki Hospital.

Investigations continue.

The road death toll stands at one compared to zero for the same period last year.

Meanwhile, with more rain expected in the next few days, Police have reiterated the need for motorists to drive carefully and to stay vigilant on the road.