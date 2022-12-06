Man dies in head-on collision

A 35-year-old man died following a motor vehicle accident in Nadi last night.

The alleged incident occurred after 9 pm along Queens Road, near Westfield.

Police says the victim was driving towards his residence in Votualevu with his wife and son when the accident happened.

According to Police, a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old man from Vitogo, who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol veered onto their lane and collided head-on with the vehicle driven by the victim.

Police say the victim died at the scene while his wife and son were conveyed to the Nadi Hospital and later transferred to the Lautoka Hospital, where they remain admitted.

The suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.

The national road death now stands at 40, compared to 22 for the same period last year.