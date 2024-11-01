Man dies in crash

A man in his 40s from Rakiraki has died in a crash along Kings Road near Karavi, Ba, last night.

Police say he lost control of his vehicle, which veered off the road and landed in a ditch.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Article continues after advertisement

The current road death toll stands at 46, a significant decrease compared to 68 during the same period last year.

Police are warning drivers to follow all traffic safety regulations and to drive carefully, especially at night.

Investigations are ongoing.