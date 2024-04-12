Man charged for obtaining financial advantage

Nadi Magistrate Court

The Fiji Police MPAiSA Taskforce has charged a 36-year-old man with one count of obtaining financial advantage and one count of in possession of properties believed to be proceeds of crime.

The accused allegedly dishonestly obtained money from a supermarket employee via mobile online platform.

It is alleged that on September 3rd in 2023, the accused dishonestly obtained $6000 from a supermarket in Lautoka on three different occasions through the mobile money online platform.

The police investigation reveals that a supermarket staff received a call from the accused who claimed to be their financial controller from their head office.

The accused instructed the staff to check their MPAiSA machine, and conduct a trial-and-error process.

The staff followed the instructions and deposited $6000 into the accused first number.

The accused allegedly withdrew some of the money and transferred the remainder to his second number.

He will be produced at the Nadi Magistrate Court today.