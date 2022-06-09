Man arrested for alleged burglary

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force has arrested a man allegedly involved in a burglary in Wainibuku, Nakasi.

It is alleged that the man believed to be in his 40s broke into a house and stole assorted items, some of which were packed in a sack.

It is believed the suspect was disturbed by neighbours and dropped the sack before fleeing into nearby bushes.

Article continues after advertisement

Police officers including the dog unit were deployed to the scene, where K9 Rugga picked up the scent and trekked in the direction where the suspect had fled.

He was then arrested and taken into custody at the Nakasi Police Station.

An investigation continues.