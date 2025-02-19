Malimali to testify again as inquiry nears conclusion

[Photo: Justice David Ashton Lewis

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali is expected to appear before the Commission of Inquiry again today.

This will be the fourth time she has testified as a witness.

Meanwhile, Justice David Ashton-Lewis says a few more witnesses are yet to be heard before the hearing concludes on Friday.

To date, there has been no further update on the commission’s request for Barbara Malimali to be suspended for the duration of the hearing.

Ashton-Lewis states that he is still awaiting a response from the President and Prime Minister regarding any action they may take.

“We will probably need between three to four weeks to write up the report for the President.”

Ashton-Lewis also noted that he is aware of a meeting between the President, the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice, and Barbara Malimali but has yet to receive details on its outcome.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica, along with Deputy DPP John Rabuku, appeared before the commission yesterday.

