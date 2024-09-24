Malimali investigation incomplete, ODPP sends file to CID

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has sent the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption file of its new Commissioner Barbara Malimali to the Director CID.

Malimali, who is now the head of FICAC, had a complaint filed against her for alleged abuse of office when she was the chair of the Electoral Commission of Fiji.

FICAC referred the matter against its commissioner to the ODPP for further assessment last week.

This morning, the ODPP says the matter was looked into by the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, John Rabuku, in consultation with the Acting DPP, Nancy Tikoisuva.

It further says a decision was reached that the investigation into this matter was incomplete; therefore, the file was sent to the Director CID with recommendations to complete the investigation.

It says once the investigation is completed, the file will be returned to the ODPP for a formal analysis of all the evidence, and an update on the outcome of the review of the file will be made once the completed investigation file is received by the ODPP and a decision has been reached.