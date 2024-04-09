Malimali calls for calm

Electoral Commission Chair Barbara Malimali [right] and the acting Supervisor of Election, Ana Mataiciwa

Electoral Commission Chair Barbara Malimali believes people are blowing things out of proportion.

While responding to claims that she sent a letter to the Constitutional Offices Commission for the removal of the acting Supervisor of Election, Ana Mataiciwa, Malimali says that people need to understand that she did not say anything about firing anyone.

“I think everyone’s blown that out of proportion. I think what people need to understand is that I made no complaint, I made no such… What is it? I didn’t say anything about firing anybody.”

Malimali is requesting that the public calm down and let everyone do their job.