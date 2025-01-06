Malimali arrives for the COI hearing

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali arrived at the Old Parliament Complex in Veiuto, Suva a few minutes ago for her Commission of Inquiry hearing.

She was accompanied by lawyer Tanya Waqanika.

Malimali did not make any comments when approached by the media.

The inquiry will examine whether there were any improper or unlawful influences in the process leading to the appointment of the FICAC Commissioner.

Additionally, the Terms of Reference of the Commission will consider whether the process and the appointment of Commissioner Malimali were unlawfully or improperly influenced by vested interests, including current FICAC cases or investigations involving high-profile individuals, such as Members of Parliament, Ministers, and senior public servants.

Current Supreme Court Judge Justice David Ashton-Lewis was appointed as the sole commissioner late last year to inquire into the recent appointment of the FICAC Commissioner.