Major housing initiatives launched

The Ministry of Housing, through the Housing Authority, has launched three initiatives aimed at boosting affordable housing in Fiji.

The three initiatives are the Housing Authority Model Homes, the Village Housing Loan Scheme, and the further reduction of lending interest rates.

Under the Housing Authority Model Homes initiative, a project has been launched for the construction of 150 homes at the Nepani subdivision.

The Village Housing Loan has been reintroduced after over 10 years; it aims to assist those in the rural and maritime regions.

This includes the construction of new homes, renovation and upgrade of existing homes, and the construction and upgrade of community halls and evacuation centers.

The third initiative, Housing Authority, aims to reduce lending interest rates in the 2025–2026 financial year.

A two percent fixed rate for a period of five years will apply to families earning below $30,000, with a four percent per annum variable rate thereafter.

For families earning between $30,000 and $50,000, the new interest rate will be 3.5 percent fixed for five years, with a six percent per annum variable rate thereafter.

Launching the initiatives, Minister for Housing Maciu Naulumisa says this is part of the government’s broader commitment to alleviating the housing crisis in the country.

He added that the ministry’s submission for the upcoming financial year revolves around addressing the issue of squatter settlements and providing more affordable and safe housing.





