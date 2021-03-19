Maintain honesty and fight evil this Holi

Despite the everyday challenges, Fijians should always maintain a high level of integrity and honesty to fight evil.

Ministry of Education Senior Education Officer, Sikiti Saukuru made these comments while highlighting her i-Taukei perspective of Holi celebrations.

Saukuru says she came to know about Holi and its significance through her daughter in 2017 adding that this time is also filled with joy and merry-making.

She strongly emphasizes that people should forget their grievances and embrace each other with love.

“This occasion has also brought us together. We celebrate with happiness and joy, we revitalize strong relationships and bond ourselves. Let us all put our differences aside and bond once more because good will triumph over evil and we are always stronger together.”

Holi celebrations also marks the beginning of a new season where farmers prepare for the harvest of their crop.

She says the month of March also coincides with the i-Taukei calendar where people begin to harvest crops.

Today, people will smear each other with colours, water guns and water- balloons are also used to play and colour each other.