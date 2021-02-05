LTA wins appeal against Pasifika Enterprises

The Land Transport Authority has won an appeal against a decision reached in the lower court, involving Pasifika Enterprises.

Pasifika Enterprises had challenged LTA’s right to issue infringement notices for vehicle overloading.

LTA chief executive Samuel Simpson says he welcomes the decision made by the Court of Appeal.

Article continues after advertisement

Simpson says the decision by the court is an important one and LTA looks forward to when the matter will be fully dealt with.

It was claimed that LTA had breached the constitutional rights of citizens, however, LTA has a responsibility to protect the national highway infrastructure – that’s inscribed in law.

Simpson says they have the task of preventing overloading of trucks.