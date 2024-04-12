LTA warns students and drivers on bus safety

The Land Transport Authority has issued a stern warning to drivers and student passengers to adhere strictly to road safety measures and traffic laws during major school sporting events.

This comes in response to growing concerns over the practice of student passengers waving flags from moving buses and vehicles, posing significant risks to the safety of all road users.

LTA Acting Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says unruly behaviors and waving flags from buses and other vehicles are not only against the law but also endangers the lives of passengers, pedestrians and motorists alike.

He says these inappropriate and dangerous passenger and driving behaviors will not be tolerated by the Authority.

He adds if this behavior continues, the Authority will not hesitate to halt chartered buses for schools whose students continue to engage in these dangerous and inconsiderate passenger behaviors.

He says they have identified several secondary schools that have been consistently disregarding road safety rules and engaging in risky behaviors during major sporting events.

The LTA and the Fiji Police Force are monitoring these inappropriate and unruly passenger behaviors during these events to ensure the safety of drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.

The authorities will take necessary actions to enforce road safety measures and maintain order on the roads.