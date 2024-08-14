LTA to implement stricter drug testing protocols for PSV licenses

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau says he has prompted the Land Transport Authority to expedite the process for compulsory drug testing for anyone wanting to obtain a PSV license.

Speaking to FBC News, Ro Filipe agrees that there are people in the public transport sector who are involved in drug use and the peddling of illicit substances.

He says to control the drug trade and use, he asks the LTA to implement the measures as soon as possible, this will also include random drug tests of PSV drivers, particularly taxis.

“I discuss with them the option of putting in place strategies for drug tests, random drug tests, and even including drug tests during driving tests. We should establish protocols for drug tests at all stages of the issuance of licenses, whether PSV, normal driving licenses, or provisional.”

The Minister says that approving these measures does not require a report to be tabled in Parliament, as the LTA has the authority to implement them.

“It involves regulations and policies that we can implement immediately. I also stress to the public that if they see any driver involved in drug use, they should let the authority know so we can address the drug problem in our society.”

Fiji Taxi Association General Secretary Ashwin Lal says they have long advocated for these measures and he agrees that only those dedicated to public safety should be granted PSV licenses.

“I have already mentioned this and I’m repeating it: if the authority conducts random drug tests and finds anyone guilty, the association has no say in that matter. If any driver is found guilty, his license and registration should be canceled.”

Meanwhile, Ro Filipe says these measures will ensure that PSV licenses are issued to the right people and that no one involved in drug use or trafficking receives a license.

The Minister says the measures that the LTA will enforce will contribute to the overall efforts to tackle the growing drug problem affecting the country.