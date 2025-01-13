LTA reviews officer misconduct claims

The Land Transport Authority has established internal mechanisms to review and investigate complaints against the conduct of its officers.

This comes in response to concerns raised by certain members of the public regarding alleged mistreatment by LTA Officers.

The individuals have also recorded claims of unfair targeting by officers and circulated them on social media.

While acknowledging the issue, Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa emphasizes that the LTA takes concerns raised with them very seriously, as professionalism and fairness are key principles guiding officers in their public duties.

“Members of the public are also encouraged to report any concerns or provide feedback directly to the LTA through our official communication channels, so these can be addressed promptly and transparently.”

Rokosawa adds that where necessary, appropriate action will be taken through internal disciplinary processes to ensure accountability and to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future.