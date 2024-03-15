LTA ramps up road safety efforts

As the Easter weekend approaches, the Land Transport Authority is urging road users to exercise caution and engage in responsible driving behaviors.

Acting Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says they will continue to strongly enforce traffic rules and regulations, ensuring that road users understand the consequences of unsafe behavior.

He says irresponsible drivers will be issued warning letters for infringements.

Rokosawa says they will continue to conduct show cause around the country.

The Authority is also encouraging all road users to prioritize safety during the upcoming Easter weekend.