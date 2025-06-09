LTA probes staff misconduct

[File Photo]

The Land Transport Authority has recorded 95 cases of suspected misconduct involving both staff and the general public since 2017, as it strengthens efforts to improve internal controls and reduce corruption.

The issue was highlighted by LTA’s Acting Chief Financial Officer, Shanil Rao during LTA’s submission to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts on the 2021–2022 Audit Report.

He says the 95 cases include 11 reported to police, 80 to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption, and four to the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service .

Rao adds that majority of the cases involved LTA staff, particularly from 2017 to 2025.

He admits that issues such as bribery remain a challenge despite ongoing efforts.

“Our audit and risk team has come up with some of the risks which are we are not able to stop as well because of the behavior just like a bribery first one is that and however we are to mitigate that we give them ample training awareness is there.”

Rao LTA has procured five body-worn cameras for enforcement officers, which will soon undergo trial deployment.

“They’ll be wearing the cameras and whatever conversation is going on it will be recorded though it will be requested through the authority that you know your conversation is recorded but with the permission so that’s just a start off.”

Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa also highlights the urgent need to upgrade the Authority’s digital systems, citing the risk of fraudulent transactions.

“The current system in place probably doesn’t have the full preventive controls and detection controls so when that’s in the system it creates the opportunities.”

Rokosawa says the LTA is strengthening its risk management strategies as it works toward greater transparency, accountability, and public trust.

