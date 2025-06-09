LTA eyes return of full car insurance

[File Photo]

The Land Transport Authority is pushing to reintroduce comprehensive insurance to help ease traffic congestion and speed up accident resolutions.

LTA CEO Irimaia Rokosawa said that most drivers only have third-party cover, which means even minor accidents often require police involvement.

This slows traffic, especially during peak hours.

He says if all drivers had full coverage, many of these incidents could be resolved on the spot.

“Comprehensive insurance is not compulsory. Most of the time, only one party is covered by comprehensive insurance while the other is not. That’s why police need to be involved. If all parties and all vehicles had comprehensive insurance coverage, they would probably be able to resolve issues quickly, especially for minor accidents. That’s where a lot of the causes of congestion come from.”

Rokosawa confirms public consultations will be held with insurers and other stakeholders.

He said the plan would not only ease pressure on police but also reduce delays for road users and improve overall traffic flow.

