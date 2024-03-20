LTA concerned over safety of PSV drivers

The Land Transport Authority is deeply concerned over the safety of public service vehicle drivers, following the tragic death of a 27-year-old taxi driver at Waisali Hill in Savusavu.

LTA Acting Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says it is imperative that the general public recognized and appreciated the efforts of PSV drivers.

He says too often, these individuals face risks and challenges while carrying out their duties in providing public service to Fijian communities, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure their safety and security on the roads.

Rokosawa says in light of recent events, the Fiji Taxi Association has called for justice, urging taxi operators to enhance safety measures by installing CCTV cameras and GPS tracking in their vehicles.

Rokosawa says they acknowledge the importance of leveraging technology to promote security and accountability within the transportation sector, and commended the proactive steps taken by the Association in considering the installation of cameras in taxis as a measure to enhance the safety of both drivers and passengers.

He says the tragic loss of the taxi driver in Savusavu serves as a sobering reminder of the risks faced by PSV drivers in the line of duty.

The Acting CEO is also urging members of the public to speak up and report any illegal activities and make use of the LTA free texting platform to raise issues.

He is also urging PSV drivers to report any matter or actions to police if their safety is compromised.