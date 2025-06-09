LTA cautions students on passenger safety rules

Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa [file photo]

The Land Transport Authority is stepping up safety measures ahead of the 2025 Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve semifinals in Suva.

Students are being warned to avoid dangerous or disruptive behavior during the event.

Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa states the LTA is working closely with the Fiji Police Force, Fiji Bus Operators Association and school rugby competition organizers to ensure the safety of students, spectators and all road users.

He notes that in past tournaments, some students were seen swaying buses and engaging in rowdy behavior while traveling to or from games, actions that pose serious risks to passengers and drivers.

“Should the driver bus drivers feel that their life has been threatened and the life of other passengers in the bus or other road users, they have every right to go to the nearest police stations and lodge their complaints”

Rokosawa said bus drivers have the right to immediately report such incidents to the nearest police station if they feel their own safety or that of passengers is at risk.

He also warns that schools whose students repeatedly breach road safety regulations or fail to behave appropriately as passengers could have their transport services withdrawn altogether.

“Should we witness that your respective students are not adhering to safe regulations and safe behaviors in terms of the passenger’s conduct, we will reframe services to those respective schools.”

The LTA states it will be closely monitoring student movements with police and other stakeholders throughout the semifinals, adding that any sign of unsafe or disorderly conduct will trigger strict enforcement action.

