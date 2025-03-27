LTA cancels over 150 driver licenses

file photo

One hundred and fifty driver licenses were cancelled last year by the Land Transport Authority as part of its enforcement efforts to improve road safety.

Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says the authority conducted around 2,500 Safety Observation and Compliance System processes in 2024, with 2,350 drivers issued final warnings.

Rokosawa says to support this, they are investing in portable speed cameras to enhance enforcement and ensure compliance with road safety regulations.

“Between the months of January and February, we have already cancelled and suspended 11 driver’s license holders.”

Rokosawa says such stringent measures are in place to ensure good driving behavior is practiced throughout a driver’s journey.

He says the authority has also completed close to 800 SOCOS processes across its 33 branches in just the first two months of this year.

