LTA calls on taxi permit holders to monitor their vehicles

The Land Transport Authority has called on taxi permit holders who are employing drivers to always monitor their vehicles.

LTA Nadi Branch Manager, Livai Bolaika says they have booked many drivers in the past for misusing the vehicles that are given to them.

“You need to check your vehicle you need to monitor your vehicle and you need to know the person who drives your vehicle because sometimes you give your vehicles to the drivers and they go and give it to somebody else.”

Bolaika says permit holders could easily check with LTA on any driver’s background before employing them.

He says it’s important for people to always know who is behind the wheels of their vehicle at all times.