LTA and police sign join operations initiative

The Land Transport Authority and the Fiji Police Force have signed the National Joint Operations Order for the festive season.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing road safety, curbing road fatalities, and enforcing strict adherence to road rules and regulations during the festive season.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says that the operations order, which includes collaboration with municipal council officers, solidifies a coordinated approach to enforcement in response to the recent rise in road traffic accidents resulting in severe injuries and fatalities.

The operation will run from November 1st, to January 31, 2025, a period often associated with increased road traffic due to holiday activities, family gatherings, and celebrations.

“The festive season brings about heightened risks on Fiji’s roads, as people travel more frequently and sometimes take unnecessary risks while driving. With road safety being a top priority, the joint operations order outlines comprehensive measures aimed at reducing road accidents and fatalities.”



Rokosawa says that the recent surge in road traffic accidents and fatalities had prompted swift action by authorities, particularly against speeding, drink-driving, driver fatigue, and reckless driving behaviors.

He adds checkpoints, random vehicle inspections, and mobile patrols will be established across high-risk areas throughout Fiji to ensure compliance with traffic laws and regulations.

Rokosawa emphasized that the joint operation demonstrates a commitment to working together to keep Fiji’s roads safe and save lives.