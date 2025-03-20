Low survival rate challenges Fiji’s 30 million tree initiative

[File Photo]

The Forestry Ministry has invested $10 million in the 30 Million Trees in 15 Years initiative, planting 19 million trees across Fiji.

However, the survival rate of those planted by the ministry stands at just 45 percent.

Forestry Minister Alitia Bainivalu says degraded landscapes and the challenges of growing indigenous species have been key factors affecting survival.

Forestry Minister Alitia Bainivalu.

Bainivalu adds that the survival rate figure excludes mahogany and pine plantations.

“So what the Ministry is doing now, we have reduced the area of planting from 1,800 hectares to 600 hectares. So this will allow us and our divisions to carry out the bit up activities.”

Bainivalu adds the ministry has also ramped up its monitoring efforts, with more intensive follow-up activities planned for the reduced planting area.

“It also gives us the opportunity to strengthen our monitoring activities on the reduced area of planting.”

To further improve survival rates, the ministry has been conducting soil tests in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture for the past three years.

The Minister says the tests helps in monitoring the environment and check the pH of the soil to ensure that native trees are planted in suitable conditions, helping to improve plantation and ensure better survival rates.

The Ministry is currently assessing its progress and expects to submit a budget request for the next fiscal year, depending on how many trees are planted this year.

