Longest serving USP Academic does not support Ahluwalia

Emeritus Professor of Geography, Randy Thaman says the University of the South Pacific has lost a lot of its best academics during the tenure of former VC Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Professor Thaman is the longest serving academic at the USP and first took up a post at the regional institution five years after it first opened its doors.

Thaman says Professor Ahluwalia has not shown the leadership quality and has been a divisive force during his time at the regional institution adding that a number of staff and students believe Ahluwalia shouldn’t have been picked for the job.

“He had no Pacific Island experience. Since the time he arrived on the job, he has basically been trying to vilify the previous regime and surround himself with people who are of the same view as himself.”

Professor Thaman also raised concerns over the lack of proper processes in the appointment of staff by Professor Ahluwalia.

“Technically Ahluwalia has the ability to make new appointments and things like that. But when you do it without following procedures and doing it with people you have political affiliations with it just doesn’t work.”

Meanwhile, former and current academics of the USP continue to write to the Council weighing in on the debacle around former Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

The scholars are hopeful their letters to the Council will make clear what the issues are around USP ahead of the Council meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

Professor Pal Ahluwalia confirms he will comment on the criticism and allegations against him following the USP Council Meeting tomorrow.