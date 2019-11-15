Locals to be given priority in the Construction Industry

The Construction Industry Council says they are providing opportunities for those who want to diversify and upskill themselves during these difficult times.

Chief Executive Vijay Naidu highlighted that they have a lot of upcoming projects that will create employment opportunities and they plan to employ more locals once the industry bounces back.

Naidu is urging Fijians who lost their jobs due to the pandemic to utilize this time to expand their capabilities in other industries as well.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think there is a good opportunity now for what we call recognize prior learning for people with a lot of knowledge about certain construction activity but they don’t have a written qualification. This is the opportunity to now use the time while you at home. Use the time to get a qualification and get a job when the industry bounces back.”

Naidu believes unemployed Fijians should be given the first opportunity to work in the construction industry.

The Council says the ‘recognize prior learning’ will ensure the construction industry cater to the demand of skilled workers at all times.