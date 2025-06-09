Local elections encourages women participation

Gender issues in the upcoming Local Government Elections is no longer expected to be a major concern, as the current framework provides equal opportunity for all candidates.

In the 2005 elections, the last held before a 21-year lapse, only 21 women were elected to the 158 available seats nationwide, representing just 13.3%.

With preparations now underway, officials are now focused on encouraging more women to pursue municipal leadership.

Women at the grassroots level are being encouraged to rise to the challenge to strengthen inclusive representation across all municipalities.

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“At the moment, we are guided by the regulation, and so it’s open, and we’re courageous enough to say that local elections are happening in September, so you have to be courageous enough as well. In whichever gender you’re in, you have to rise to that challenge.”

Mataiciwa adds that encouraging more women to participate in local governance will help ensure diverse voices are represented at the decision-making level.

“The legal framework is there to protect everyone, and so if you feel and you believe.”

Local Government Elections Working Group Chair Seema Sharma says in these local government elections, Fijians should have the right to vote for a representative regardless of gender.

“You will have wards and within your wards you will have x number of people you can vote in, and they would be people living within that town and things like that, so it’s your own representatives, it’s people you know.”

With the awareness phase already underway, voter and candidate registration is expected to begin soon

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