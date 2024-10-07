Local artists gear up for vibrant Diwali mela in Labasa

Artists and singers are preparing to participate in the Diwali Mela, showcasing their talents and contributing to the vibrant festivities of the celebration.

Fiji’s local karaoke singer Saneel Sami is excited about performing at the Diwali Mela and hopes the people of the North will enjoy and appreciate his music.

He aims to connect with the audience through his songs, celebrating the spirit of the festival.

Article continues after advertisement

“After so many days, I am coming back to Labasa. All the other artists, our bhajan singers, and kirtan singers will be there as well. I hope that the people of Labasa will enjoy this show, which will be presented by FBC.”

Sami believes that music can bring people together and is looking forward to sharing this special experience with everyone.

He says that he will be performing alongside other performers on the last night of the Mela.

The 2024 FMF Diwali Mela will be held at the Damodar City Complex in Labasa from October 17th to 19th.