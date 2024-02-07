LMS platform to enhance capacity-building opportunities

Executive Director Sagufta Janif.

Outsource Fiji, together with Duco Consultancy, will be developing a learning management system platform to assist Fijians.

Executive Director Sagufta Janif says they intend to enhance capacity-building opportunities for the people of Fiji and get them into the outsourcing industry.

Janif says the platform should provide specific courses that can create pathways for people to enter the workforce.

“Things like specific e-commerce management, software design, or working with Excel, and because of the learning management system, people don’t have to travel to the universities. They can do this at their own pace, and that’s what we want to encourage.”

Duco Consultancy Founder Chandan Ohri says there will not be any monetary aspects involved with the platform.

Ohri says the platform has an in-built assessment system and badges.

He adds that it does not have structured learning programmes as one would find in universities because it is more to make sure people are trained for the industry.