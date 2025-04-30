Littering is a shame, Fiji must do better: Bulitavu

[File Photo]

Environment Minister Mosese Bulitavu has condemned the growing culture of littering in Fiji, calling it a shame and a failure to respect the environment and future generations.

During his ministerial speech in parliament yesterday, Bulitavu stated that many Fijians continue to throw rubbish from cars, leave waste on beaches, and dump plastic into rivers and drains.

Bulitavu says they are intensifying the national anti-litter campaign to clean up Fiji and change public attitudes about waste.

Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji [file photo]

He says the campaign encourages people to take pride in their surroundings and dispose of rubbish properly.

It also includes stronger enforcement of litter laws and more community cleanups.

“We want all those who reside here in Fiji to work together to ensure that we do all we can to provide a safe, clean, and thriving environment. This campaign is not just about cleaning up, it is about building civic pride and a consensus around a common understanding of the collective responsibility to protect our pristine ecosystem for the shared benefit of all and the generations to come.”

Bulitavu says the campaign is a movement.

He says it’s a call on every individual, family, business, and organization to do the right thing, whether it’s picking up litter, sorting waste, or saying no to single-use plastics.

