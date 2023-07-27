Cost of internet limits usage: UNCDF report

[File Photo]

Fijians cite the cost of connections as a limiting factor in internet usage, especially the women and youth.

This has been highlighted in a report by United Nations Capital Development Fund which conducted a Digital and Financial Literacy baseline survey in seven Pacific Island countries including Fiji.

The Dissemination Workshop of Digital and Financial Literacy Report in Fiji was released today.

Over 1000 Fijians between the age of 15 and 74 participated in the survey.

The report highlights that while Fijian women are equally likely to use the Internet as Fijian men, they are more likely to cite cost as an obstacle to use and this is especially true of rural women.

It says forty-nine percent of men cite cost as an obstacle to personal connectivity compared to 55 percent women.

It states that 57 percent rural women are 12 percentage points more likely to cite cost as an obstacle than urban men while young adults aged 15 to 24 years, who are amongst those groups most likely to use the Internet daily, are also more likely to cite cost as an impediment to access than Fijians overall.

According to the report access to digital devices and available Internet connections outpace digital proficiencies and levels of confidence in engaging with digital tools.

It says despite most Fijians having access to a smartphone and internet, almost half or 47 percent of Fijians worry technology is leaving them behind.

It says this perception is more prominent among 54% of persons with disabilities, 56% of rural Fijians, 58% of Fijians aged between 45 and 74 years of age, 61% of older women, and 66% of Fijians with a middle school education or less.

Participation in digital and online activities, including finance-related activities, is limited beyond news and social media consumption.

The report states that while 80 percent of Fijian adults use the internet, daily usage is lowest among rural Fijians and in the North and East of the country.