Lease acquired for Korovou Town Extension

Land leases have been acquired by the Ministry of Local Government, to facilitate the Korovou Town Centre Extension.

One is the 10-acre site adjacent to the Market while the other is a 40-acre site that will be used to extend the existing Korovou trading center.

Speaking at the stakeholder workshop and consultation, Minister Premila Kumar highlighted this is part of the Government’s Urban Policy Action Plan.

Kumar says Korovou is part of the government’s Five-Year and 20-Year National Development Plan.

She adds Korovou has readily available land to allow extensions and development, in a tax-free zone.

“There is a need for a taxi stand, as well as mini-bus and bus stand. We also need a bigger commercial center, we also want to have a recreation center. And also we would like to have the public amenities. We would like to see some high end residential apartments being developed.”

Kumar thanked the Land-Owning Units for their support in consenting to the use of their land for the development.

The Minister says in the next three to five years, they will focus on completing documentation of the 10-acre site.

These include Scheming, Flood Studies, Engineering, Environment, and Hydrology studies.

She says once this begins they will develop proposals to encourage more Public-Private Partnerships.

This offer will extend to potential partners, local and overseas, who intend to set up businesses.