Leaders urged to unite against regional threats

Pacific Island Forum Leaders have been urged to unite against terrorism, security threats, climate crisis, epidemics, and transnational organized crime that is prevalent in the region.

While speaking at the 53rd Pacific Island Forum Leaders meeting, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted the challenges of managing the issues amid competing geopolitical interests that impact current policies.

He is calling on forum members to recommend solutions for addressing the problems.

Rabuka stresses the importance of effective action to tackle growing threats in the region.

“In these challenging times, as demands for rights, transparency, and accountability are pursued, we must commit to ensuring that the next generation of leaders is equipped to face their greatest challenges with courage and integrity.”

Rabuka also sheds light on the current crisis faced by Pacific Islanders, which is a significant concern.

“It is a matter of survival, and our survival is non-negotiable. As we confront the crisis in the Pacific, we have long been at the forefront of the fight for environmental justice—a fight that has become more urgent in the face of crises, disease, and increasingly severe climatic changes and events.”

Forum Leaders will head to a retreat on Vava’u island tomorrow, where they will again focus on their remaining agenda.