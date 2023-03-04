LCPA supports in combating child labour

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Labasa Cane Producers Association will continue to work closely with the government to combat child labour in the sugar industry.

This was confirmed during their recent meeting with the Minister for Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh.

LCPA Executive Manager, Lakhan Kumar, says they also educate the cane growers and the community on the issues relating to cane farming and the industry, specifically in areas such as child labour.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister Agni Deo Singh says relevant stakeholders collectively need to revitalize education and training on the elimination of child labour in the sugar industry.

He also states that no child below the age of 18 must engage in child labour activities.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Singh says these children have the right to a proper education and to be in school during school hours.

During the meeting, the LCPA also provided an update to the ministerial team on the work carried out by the association.

The association has been conducting meetings and educating the farmers on how to improve their cane farming activities, as well as making investments on their behalf.