Lautoka officer faces charges for alleged abuse of authority

A police officer has been charged for allegedly using her authority to aid the commission of an offense committed by her family members concerning the receipt of stolen property.

The accused, who is based at the Lautoka Police Station, is alleged to have provided false information during an investigation into the use of two dishonored cheques used to purchase assorted electronic items from two outlets last year and in January this year.

The items were found at the police officer’s home, where her husband and son were taken in for questioning.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that a phone purchased using a dishonored cheque was allegedly being used by the police officer, which she later reported as missing.

The police officer faces one count of giving false information to a public officer, while her husband and 16-year-old son each face two counts of receiving stolen property.

In a separate case, the police officer is also alleged to have stolen a phone that was kept as lost and found property in December last year.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that no official entry was made regarding the phone when it was brought in for safekeeping by a member of the public.

The officer faces an additional count of abuse of office concerning the second case.

She will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court, while her husband and son will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court.

The sanctioning of charges was authorized by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has reiterated his stance on ensuring that officers who breach the law and ethics of service are held accountable.

Tudravu emphasized that the integrity of the policing profession must never be compromised by actions that erode public trust and confidence.

The Fiji Police Force, as per due process, will ensure a thorough investigation of all allegations against its members, with independent legal advice sought from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for the sanctioning of charges.

