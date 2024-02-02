Lautoka officer barred from police station, except for signing

Lautoka Police Station [File Photo]

A Lautoka police officer has been ordered by the court not to enter the station unless he is going to sign every Friday.

Police Officer Henry Jacob Raju, who was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, was produced in the Lautoka Magistrates Court yesterday.

It’s alleged the 36-year-old was in unlawful possession of two plastic bags of 0.197 methamphetamine on December 1st last year in Waiyavi.

The prosecution strongly objected to bail, stating it was a case of interest.

However, the Magistrate granted Raju bail under strict conditions.

He has been ordered not to reoffend, not to interfere with witnesses, to surrender his passport, and not to change addresses.

He was also ordered to pay $500 in cash bail with surety.

The case has been adjourned to the 18th of next month.