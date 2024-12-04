Lautoka Chamber of Commerce expresses concerns

[File Photo]

The Lautoka Chamber of Commerce is raising serious concerns about the number of street dwellers and large number of stray dogs which have become a menace within the central business area of the city.

President of the Chamber Semy Swamy in a recent meeting with the Lautoka City Council Administrators has committed to working in partnership to address these issues.

Swamy says they are working closely in collaboration with businesses, stakeholders, and welfare authorities to try and minimize the sudden influx of dwellers in the main streets of Lautoka City.

The Chamber President says they have surveyed and found homeless people on the streets as a result of broken families or mental health issues.

Sway adds that shop owners and consumers have been harassed by dwellers on a daily basis during business hours.

He says that the chamber is working in collaboration with the social welfare department, local community and NGO’s to look into ways and means to shelter the homeless.