Landowners questioned after unlawful assembly

Three people were brought in for questioning in relation to allegations of unlawful assembly yesterday.

Chief of Crime ACP Mesake Waqa confirmed this after the Landowners and Members of the Namosi landowners committee ‘Lomani Au Maroroi Au’ expressed dissatisfaction regarding the recent apprehension of four of its members by police.

They were arrested by Navua Police yesterday.

In a statement, Chair Sipiriano Nariva says the members were merely endeavoring to protect their land through the conduct of the peaceful protest in Navunikabi Village.

He says the requirement for a permit in such a context is perplexing and unjustified.

Nariva says LAMA stands firm in its belief that the protection of one’s land and people should not be criminalized.