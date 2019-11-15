Landowners express grievances over illegal gravel extraction

Land owners B.D Laksman Properties Limited is expressing its concern about gravel extraction next to Nakavu and Cagilaba villages along the Navua river.

Project Manager Jeet Singh claims the work is illegal and poses threats to the site, ecosystem, and the geographical make-up of the area and over fifty villagers share a close connection with the river.

Singh says the damage is visible and this is an added pressure for nearby residents relying on the river for transportation and economic activity.

“The change in the direction of the river and when its high tide, both sides of the company’s land is washing away. So we have lost a lot of land due to erosion and is attributed to this gravel extraction work. The boat which are going to the villages and the tourists as the current is going very fast now that is impossible for the boats to travel up the river”.

Singh says they own this piece of land and the extraction took place without a license issued or proper consultation by the company.

However, the Environment Ministry confirms they are not aware of the issue, however, an investigation will begin soon.

Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe maintains a total of 139 rivers and creeks have been earmarked for dredging and this gravel extraction spot is not a part of it.

“We have come up with a mode of private partnership where we work with the extraction industry to de-silt. The Department of Environment and our Inspectors will go and clamp down on such illegal operations which ever part of the country it is”.

Meanwhile, several attempts to get comments from the Metromix Group of Companies has proved futile.