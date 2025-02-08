Land approval key to Labasa bypass project progress

[ FilePhoto ]

Land approval from the iTaukei Land Trust Board and the Ministry of Lands must be finalized before work on the Labasa bypass can begin, as the road will utilize land currently leased by the Fiji Sugar Corporation for its railway system.

Discussions on funding and infrastructure relocation are ongoing to advance the project.

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh stated that as part of the plan, FSC is restricting the area from being used as a parking space.

Singh says that this measure provides businesses ample notice to relocate or find alternative parking to facilitate the bypass road’s planning.

“The concern was the ownership of the land. So the tram line is leased by the FSC from TLTB and from the Land Department. So basically the tram line will be used as a bypass road.

So we have to go and get the change of usage. And that’s a procedure to be taken. Once that is done, then we will get the EFL, water supply, and other utilities that are currently being run on that tram line.”

Minister for Finance Biman Prasad has also confirmed that discussion is ongoing with all relevant stakeholders for the funding.

“He (Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka) has already asked the relevant government ministries, including the Ministry of Public Works, FRA, and of course the funding that we have to secure for the bypass road. And that’s in the process.”

The Labasa bypass project has been identified as a priority for the town, given past challenges and the need to ease traffic congestion on the main street.