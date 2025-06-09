Lack of awareness among agencies risks children’s safety

Lack of awareness and poor coordination among agencies are putting children’s safety at risk, prompting the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission to consider establishing a national task force.

Commissioner Chantelle Khan says the Commission plans to host a stakeholder meeting this year to improve coordination on child welfare and missing children.

While the formation of a task force requires consultation, Khan stresses that the first step is bringing together key actors to assess gaps and collaborate.

Article continues after advertisement

The FHRADC advises that if law enforcement fails to act, the matter should be reported to the Human Rights Commission, which will follow up to hold the relevant agencies accountable.

“We found that many teachers are not aware of how they are protected under existing laws. For example, there is a Child Welfare Act form that teachers are required to complete whenever an incident involving a child arises. During school hours, once a child is at school, the teacher is responsible for the child’s welfare.”

Khan adds that the Commission recognizes some communities resist human rights, particularly where collective rights are prioritized.

Looking ahead, the Commission plans to recruit qualified staff, conduct nationwide community consultations, and continue studies on vulnerable groups, including children and people with disabilities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.