Labourer breaches curfew, faces burglary charge

A 22-year-old labourer was arrested in Cunningham, Suva for breaching curfew and is also facing an additional charge of burglary.

Thirty-four arrests were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Five men who were drunk were arrested in Navua.

Two women were found drunk in Narere and Samabula while a 40-year-old marine engineer is also facing an additional charge of drunk driving after he was arrested in Valelevu.

The arrests made in the Western Division were made in Lautoka and Namaka, Nadi.

The arrests made in the Eastern Division were all in Nausori.

The three arrests made in the Northern Division involved a 35-year-old businesswoman who is facing an additional charge of drunk driving while the other two arrests involved men aged 53 and 19.

The lone arrest made in the Central Division involved a 47-year-old woman who was found drunk during curfew hours.